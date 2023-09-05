Amul is named as the official sponsor of the Indian Contingent for the 19th Asian Games 2022 to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

Announcing Amul’s association, Jayen Mehta, In-charge Managing Director, Amul, said “Amul is delighted to announce its association with the Asian Games 2022 and the Indian Olympic Association. Milk is the world’s original energy drink, and every sportsperson nourishes their health with milk in any of its various forms such as ghee, butter, cheese or paneer among many others. Amul has partnered with Indian sportspersons through the Indian Olympic Association since the London 2012 Olympics for all Indian contingent to Olympics, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games and we are pleased to further strengthen our decade long relationship.”

As part of this association, Amul will use the integrated logo in its communication to celebrate the efforts of the sportsperson.

Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games

The XIX Asian Games 2022 will feature 482 events across 40 sports. The Asian Games, also known as Asiad, is a continental multi-sport event held every fourth year among athletes from all over Asia. The upcoming event is officially called the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. It was originally slated to be held last year but was postponed due to Covid-19.

The India contingent will field 634 athletes at the Asian Games across 38 different sports with the largest contingent of 65 in athletics. At the last edition, Jakarta 2018, India sent a contingent of 570 to compete in 36 sports and won 70 medals.

