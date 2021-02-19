Anand Vijay Jha named Senior VP of United Breweries

United Breweries has appointed Anand Vijay Jha, a key former Walmart India executive, as its Senior Vice-President and Chief of Corporate Affairs. In this role, he will be responsible for spearheading the company’s public policy, government relations, corporate communications, philanthropy, CSR and ESG initiatives.

Jha was SVP and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Walmart India. He has more than two decades of experience working in Civil Services with several Ministries, Departments and regulatory bodies across India, including the Competition Commission of India, a press statement from United Breweries said.

He also played a key role in the setting up and operationalisation of the Rail Land Development Authority, it added.

Jha holds an MBA in Strategy from the Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi, an LLB from Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi, and an LLM in International Trade & Commercial Laws from Durham University, UK.