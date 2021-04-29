Anil Agarwal pledges ₹150 crore to fight Covid-19

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta, has pledged ₹150 crore to help the country in its fight against the rapidly spreading second wave of Covid 19. This is over and above ₹201 crore that was spent by the Vedanta group last year.
In an effort to support the tremendous efforts being made by the Government of India and State governments, Vedanta Ltd will create additional capacity of 1,000 critical care beds in 10 cities pan-India. The critical care beds will be placed in state-of-the-art ‘field hospitals’ which will be attached to recognised and reputed hospitals. Each facility will have 100 beds in an air-conditioned tent with full electrical support and designed specifically for Covid care. The critical care facilities will have 90 beds equipped with oxygen support while the remaining will have ventilator support.
Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta, said, “ We believe that this additional infrastructure that will be set up immediately will bring much-needed relief for those affected by this deadly virus. Vedanta will also provide essential medical equipment for our heroic doctors and healthcare workers. We will continue to do everything possible that will help us together overcome this crisis.”
