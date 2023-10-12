The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has approved the resolution plan of Anirudh Agro Farms Limited (AAFL) to acquire for a consideration of about ₹150 crore. The Hyderabad-based company has infused the requisite funds into the hospitality venture as per the resolution plan approved by the tribunal.

“Through this acquisition, Anirudh Agro has forayed into the fast-growing hospitality space and is aiming to add more hotels over the next few years,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Also read: Glenmark Pharma’s subsidiary licenses OX40 antibodies to Astria, shares up

Viceroy has two properties near the Tank Bund in Hyderabad. The hotels are operated by Marriott Group under the brands Courtyard and Marriott on a 4.5-acre freehold land with over 400 rooms.

“Loko Hospitality Private Limited, a special purpose vehicle of AAFL, has infused the upfront amount of R₹60 crore towards subscription of six crore equity shares with face value of ₹10 each in the company on October 10, 2023,” Viceroy Hotels informed the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The share of Viceroy Hotels gained 4.9 per cent to trade at ₹2.77 on BSE at 11.58 pm.