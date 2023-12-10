Industry body FICCI has a new President in Anish Shah, who is currently Group CEO of Mahindra Group and the Managing Director of M&M.

Shah took over as FICCI President from Subhrakant Panda at the apex chamber’s recently concluded 96th Annual Convention in the capital.

Shah holds a Ph.D. from Carnegie Mellon’s Tepper School of Business and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emami Limited has been elevated as Senior Vice President at FICCI.

In addition to being a FICCI National Executive Committee office-bearer, Shah is also a member of the UK Investment Council, Chair of the Automotive Governors Council (World Economic Forum), co-Chair of the India Alliance of CEOs for Climate Change (World Economic Forum) and co-Chair of the India-Australia CEO Council.

Prior to Mahindra Group, Shah was President and CEO of GE Capital India from 2009-14, where he led the transformation of the business, including a turnaround of its SBI Card joint venture. His career at GE spanned 14 years, during which he held several leadership positions at GE Capital’s US and global units. He has also led the Bank of America’s US Debit Products business and worked with Bain & Company in Boston and Citibank in Mumbai.