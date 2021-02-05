Anish Shah to be MD and CEO of M&M from April 2

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday said Anish Shah, the current Deputy Managing Director and Group CFO of the Mahindra Group, will assume the role of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company from April 2.
Pawan Goenka is the current MD and CEO of M&M. The company also announced the appointment of Manoj Bhat as the Group Chief Financial Officer with effect from April 2.
Manoj Bhat will report to Anish Shah and will be a part of the Group Corporate Office Leadership Team, it said in a regulatory filing.
Bhat will lead Mahindra Group’s Finance Organisation working closely with the finance leadership teams of the group companies on strategy, governance and controllership; providing leadership on all aspects related to financial planning and analysis, financial reporting, business planning, tax management, fund-raising and treasury operations.
“Manoj is a proven global CFO with a track record of delivering results and creating value. He will be a strong partner as we execute our transformational plan and improve our operating results to position Mahindra for sustainable, long-term value creation,” said Shah.
Bhat moves to the Mahindra Group from Tech Mahindra where he has been the CFO since June 2018, responsible for the Finance and Secretarial functions across 160 subsidiaries and over 90 countries. He has been associated with Tech Mahindra since 2006 and has held multiple positions with global responsibilities for Business Finance, Investor Relations, Corporate Planning, and Mergers and Acquisitions. He has played a key role in Tech Mahindra’s organic and non-organic growth initiatives including being a part of the acquisition and integration of Mahindra Satyam and the initial public offering of Tech Mahindra in 2006.
