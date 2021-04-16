AnKa SumMor raises ₹3 crore in pre-Series A round

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
AnKa SumMor, a sales and distribution (S&D) platform for FMCG sector, has raised ₹3 crore in a pre-Series A round led by angel investment platform Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).
The funds raised will be used towards scaling business in Hyderabad and Chennai with improved infrastructure, coverage and branding. It will be also used for expanding operations to Bengaluru, the company said in a press statement.
Ashok George, Founder & CEO, AnKa SumMor, said: “This investment will predominantly go into building the tech stack, critical to manage complexity at scale efficiently and effectively, enhance predictive capabilities and provide market insights to brand partners. We will also invest in increasing S&D infrastructure and resources to increase the number of outlets serviced to deliver growth for existing brand partners, and capacity to add more brands on our platform.”
Also read: India’s start-up sector is on a roll
The FMCG industry is the fourth-largest sector in India and is expected to reach $260 billion by end of 2025, along with emerging brands growing at a pace of 2-3 times the rate of established brands.
Vinay Bansal, Founder and CEO of IPV said: “India is a complex geography and it has taken global FMCG companies decades to cover the entire country by heavily investing in setting the distribution infrastructure. The new age brands don’t have to invest millions in setting up their distribution channel when a company like AnKa SumMor can do it for them. A shared distribution network would mean lower operational costs and better pricing for consumers.”
AnKa SumMor was founded by industry veterans Ashok George and Rajiv Joshi in 2017 and has a tech-enabled plug and play S&D platform for FMCG brands.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
A market run by women tells the inspiring story of female entrepreneurship in the North East
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Expect the unexpected when musicians of different traditions come together for a duet
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...