1. We have to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board at its meeting held today, inter alia considered and approved Audited Financial Results (standalone) of the Company for the quarter/financial year ended 31st March 2019.



2. In this connection, we enclose herewith the following:

i) Standalone Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter/year ended 31st March 2019.

ii) Auditors Report on the Standalone Audited Financial Results



3. The Reports of Auditors are with unmodified opinion with respect to the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended on 31st March 2019



4. The results are also being published in the newspapers, in the prescribed format.



Pdf Link: Auto Pins (India) Ltd. - AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED ON 31ST MARCH 2019 AS PER REGULATIONS 33 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS & DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015 (LODR)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com