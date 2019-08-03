Sea Tv Network Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting For The Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2019

SEA TV NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 33 and Regulation 29(1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with Stock Exchange, it is hereby intimated that meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th August, 2019 at 05:30 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Result of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2019.

In terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the "Trading Window" for dealing in the securities of the Company remains closed.



