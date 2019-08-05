This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 05.08.2019 have approved the following:



1. The Un-audited Quarterly Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 in compliance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

2. Resignation of Mr. Kausik Mukherjee as Independent Director of the Company (Resignation letter enclosed for your record).

3. Appointment of Mr. Bal Kishan Das as Independent Director of the Company.



Pdf Link: Standard Shoe Sole And Mould (India) Ltd. - Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com