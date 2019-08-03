TCM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2019

2. Approval of Directors Report and Corporate Governance Report for the FY 2018-2019

3. Fixation of Date, Time, Venue and Agenda for the 75th Annual General Meeting of the Company and approve the Notice

4. Closure of Share Transfer Register and Register of Shareholders.

5.To determine the Directors to be retired by rotation at the ensuing AGM.

TCM LTD. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June 2019

