Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

With reference to the subject cited above we wish to inform you that as per Regulation 29(1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday, 13thAugust, 2019, at 4:30 P.M. at the Registeredoffice of the Company to consider the following business along with other Agenda items:



1. To consider and approvethe Unaudited Financial result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019;



2. Retirement of Mr. Shanti Lal Badera, Non-Executive Independent Director;



3. To consider Approve and recommend to the members, Appointment ofMr. Parwez Anjum as Non-Executive Independent Director;



4. To decide the date time and venue of the AGM.





