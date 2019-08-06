Trijal Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting As Per Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019.

TRIJAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 read with regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company Trijal Industries Limited will be held on Wednesday the August 14, 2019 at the registered office of the Company to transact the following business:



1. To approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



2. Any other business with the permission of chair.



The approved results will be sent to you on conclusion of Board Meeting.





