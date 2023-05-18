Anup Engineering’s standalone net profit plunged 36.6 per cent to ₹20.68 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023. Total income grew to ₹145.59 crore from ₹102.56 crore.

Net profit for FY23 fell to ₹54.63 crore, against ₹62.85 crore. Total income climbed to ₹415.73 crore from ₹292.78 crore.

The company has recommended dividend of 150 per cent i.e. ₹15 per equity share of ₹10 each for the year ended March 2023.

Anup Engineering Ltd caters to process industries including oil & gas, petrochemicals, LNG, hydrogen, fertilizers, chemicals/ pharmaceuticals, power, water, paper & pulp and aerospace with its range of heat exchangers, reactors, pressure vessels, columns & towers, industrial centrifuges & formed components.