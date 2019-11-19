A.O.Smith launches HeatBot in Hyderabad, redefines water heater category

A.O.Smith, a leading water heater brand from Milwaukee, Wisconsin in US, launched a HeatBot in Telangana market.

Parag Kulkarni, Managing Director, A.O.Smith India said “We believe this will create a paradigm shift in the way consumers use a water heater. As a pioneer in innovation and a market leader in water heaters, we would like to lead the way in consumer experience.”

HeatBot is designed keeping consumers in mind. It combines the best in class technology with premium aesthetics.

It not only offers advanced technology that makes it future ready but also provides a facelift for the bathroom with its design.

HeatBot comes with advanced tech-features like Smart timer for auto on and off, Energy Meter and a Wireless Remote. It is also packed with A.O.Smith advantages of Blue diamond glass lining and advanced PUF technology for BEE 5 Star rated energy efficiency. It’s intuitively designed control panel provides easy access to the consumers. HeatBot comes in 15L and 25L with mechanical and digital control panel.

The water heater market in India is estimated at approximately Rs 1,800 crore and growing at about 9%, while AO Smith grew by 34% in the last financial year.