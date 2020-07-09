AP invites EoI from global players for Kadapa greenfield steel plant

AP High Grade Steels Limited, a special purpose vehicle formed to set up a steel plant in YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, has invited global players for partnership in a proposed greenfield steel plant project.

Shan Mohan S, Managing Director of AP High Grade Steel, through a public notification, has issued a notice inviting expression of interest (EoI) from various global players for setting up of the steel plant through the joint venture (JV) route.

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Government is seeking to expedite the setting up of the steel plant which has been under consideration for the past few years.

The government has proposed setting up an integrated steel plant with capacity of about three million tonnes per annum. This is aimed at not only providing jobs to local people but also boosting the economic activity in the district.

The State has earmarked about 3,500 acres of land, assured uninterrupted power supply, supply of 2 TMC of water and creation of various necessary infrastructure needed for the proposed project.

The State Government had also held parleys with the State-owned iron ore mining company NMDC for supply of iron ore for the steel plant.

As part of the proposed project, the SPV is now seeking potential partners, collaborators interested in developing the steel plant by taking part in its equity, bringing in technology, operating the project, and marketing the output ― steel.