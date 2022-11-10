Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL) on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹212.84 crore for Q2 FY23 as against a net profit of ₹267.41 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The healthcare major posted a net profit of ₹323.78 crore in the first quarter. However, sequential profits are not comparable as the company had a deferred tax credit reversal in the previous quarter.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹4,251 crore (₹3,717 crore). On a segmental basis, revenue from healthcare services grew 5 per cent to ₹2,277 crore (₹2,169 crore) while digital health & pharmacy distribution business grew 43 per cent to ₹1,668 crore (₹1,167 crore).

Standalone profit after tax (including continuing and discontinued operations) jumped 50 per cent to ₹279 crore (₹186 crore).

As on September 30, Apollo Hospitals had 7,872 operating beds across the network, out of which 2,423 were new with 1,543 occupied beds. The overall occupancy for hospitals was at 68 per cent vs 60 per cent in the previous quarter.