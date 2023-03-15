Apollo Hospitals said it has witnessed over 400 per cent increase in the number of robotic-assisted procedures across its hospitals in India between 2020 and 2022.

In a press release, the healthcare major said it has crossed the milestone of 10,000 robotics-assisted surgeries till date.

Prathap Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said the company has, over the last 10 years, invested extensively in robotic devices as well as upskilling its workforce in this area.

Apollo Hospitals said it witnessed a reduction in patient hospital time by up to 25 per cent in joint replacement procedures, up to 20 per cent in urological procedures, and by up to 50 per cent in cardiac robotic surgeries.

