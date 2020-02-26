Apollo Hospitals rolls out Amazon Alexa for appointments

Apollo Hospitals has launched Amazon Alexa Skill - Ask Apollo to enable users to find the nearest Apollo Hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and book appointments with doctors of their choice using simple voice commands.

The Ask Apollo Skill, developed by MobiSprint Consulting, would provide users access to over 5,000 super-specialty and multispecialty doctors spread across 72 Apollo Hospitals throughout the country.

The Skill would also enable users to choose their preferred Apollo clinics and access to over 3,500 pharmacies, covering the largest geographical reach in the country.

“With our Alexa skill, Apollo Hospitals has become the first and largest healthcare group in India to power voice-assisted hospital search and appointment booking. We will be adding more features to the skill in the near future,” Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group said in release.