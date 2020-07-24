Companies

Apollo pharmacy launches training tool myGurukool

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 24, 2020 Published on July 24, 2020

Apollo Pharmacy on Friday announced the launch of ‘myGurukool’ — an innovative Learning Management System (LMS) to enhance skills and capabilities of its 30,000 employees.

In a press release, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise said ‘myGurukool’ is the first of its kind training platform for the retail pharmacy business with training modules thoroughly engaging with contemporary gamification tools.

Unsung heroes

“My 30,000 unsung heroes of Apollo Pharmacy have been serving more than half million customers every day, notwithstanding the odds and this speaks for their resolute commitment to service and dedication to patient care,” the release quoted Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group as saying.

