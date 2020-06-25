Companies

Apollo Tyres commissions greenfield facility in AP

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on June 25, 2020 Published on June 25, 2020

Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar S Kanwar   -  PTI

Apollo Tyres has commissioned its 7th manufacturing unit globally, and the fifth one in India, with the first tyre rolling out from the greenfield facility located at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar S Kanwar, Vice-Chairman and MD, Neeraj Kanwar, Supervisory Board members along with the entire Senior Management team participated virtually in this momentous occasion.

The facility is spread over 256 acres where the company plans to invest close to ₹3,800 crore in the Phase I of this greenfield facility. While the capacity will be ramped up gradually in the next 12 to 18 months, as the demand improves, by 2022, this plant will have a capacity to produce 15,000 passenger car tyres and 3,000 truck-bus radials per day, according to a regulatory filing made with the BSE.

Onkar Kanwar said, “This ultra-modern facility is a reflection of our growth aspirations and manufacturing capabilities, showcasing some of the best practices available across the globe in tyre manufacturing. This highly automated plant uses IT-driven systems and robotics, and employs young and skilled associates on the shopfloor, mostly hired locally.”

The tyre major aims to target premium OEMs and after market customers in India and further consolidate the company’s vision of providing world quality products to global markets.

This facility has been designed to accommodate roof-top solar panels, to be introduced in a phased manner, for optimum usage of natural light for the shop-floor with an eco-friendly power source, and as a zero water discharge facility with an in-built effluent treatment plant.

This Manufacturing Execution System integrated plant has been set-up using 35,000 tonnes of steel and 1.23 lakh cubic metres of concrete, with 12 million manhours of construction work. It currently has a built-up area of 2,16,000 sq mt and it employs around 850 people.

Published on June 25, 2020

