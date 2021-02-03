Apollo Tyres Q3 net up 155% to ₹444 crore

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Apollo Tyres on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹444 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, which is up 155 per cent as compared with ₹174 crore in the corresponding period previous year.
Revenue also grew 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹4,965 crore (₹4,347 crore).
Operating profit jumped by 91 per cent YoY at ₹1,053 crore, in comparison to ₹551 crore in the same quarter previous year, the company said.
“Our performance across geographies, has been robust in the past quarter, and we continue to be extremely positive on the demand environment. Given our planned investments in capacity, R&D, brand and distribution, along with our cost optimisation programme, we are well placed to leverage demand recovery across segments and geographies,” Onkar Kanwar, Chairman, Apollo Tyres, said.
“Also, the government turning to expansionary mode in the Budget, with a clear focus on growth, and the announcement on scrappage policy, will be a boost for us going forward,” he added.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...