Hyderabad-based start-up, Juiy, launched an Electric Vehicle (EV) Buying Assistant app. Starting with two-wheelers, the largest segment in the country with over 150 million units, Juiy assists customers right from discoverability to delivery of the vehicle.

While the buying assistant is open to the entire country, vehicles are currently being sold only in Hyderabad, with plans to scale to more cities in the coming months.

According to Mahanth Mallikarjuna, Co-Founder of Juiy, “The mission of Juiy is to provide sustainable and efficient transportation options for everyone. With our innovative app, we aim to assist buyers in transitioning to EVs.”

Juiy works with almost all popular electric two-wheeler brands and has partnered with Axis Bank and LoanTap for finance, and Reliance General Insurance, Chola MS and Kotak General Insurance for insurance needs.