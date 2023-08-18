Apple has retained the leadership position with a 25.38 per cent market share in the second quarter this year. This was driven by its premium offerings in the tablet personal computer (PC) space, with its iPad 9 Series and iPad 10 Series capturing 42 per cent and 22 per cent market share, respectively.

Samsung secured the second spot with a 25.31 per cent market share. Samsung’s Tab A8 (Wi-Fi + 4G) and Tab A7 Lite (Wi-Fi + 4G) accounted for 31 per cent and 23 per cent market share, respectively, said CyberMedia Research (CMR)’s Tablet PC Market Report Review for second quarter (Q2) 2023, on Friday.

Though the percentages are the same for Apple and Samsung, in terms of absolute numbers, Apple shipped more units than Samsung, said CMR. The figures captured are of both enterprise and consumer shipments, it added.

According to the latest report by the marketing research and consulting agency, Lenovo held the third position with a 23 per cent market share. Lenovo’s Tab M10 (HD) and Tab M8 HD (Wi-Fi) series held 17 per cent and 13 per cent market share, respectively, primarily in the value for money tablet segment (₹7,000 to ₹25,000), it said.

Realme and Xiaomi were placed fourth and fifth in the tally at 8 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively.

In the overall market, the report highlighted a 29 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in India’s tablet market, with 5G tablets showing a 7 per cent year-on-year growth. But it witnessed a 22 per cent y-o-y decline in the second quarter this year.

“The tablet market’s expansion was driven by the adoption of Wi-Fi-enabled tablets in education and healthcare sectors. Tablets have found utility in electronic health records management, telemedicine and patient monitoring. The ongoing shift to 5G holds immense promise, revolutionising work, learning, and leisure experiences,” said Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

Outlook

On the future outlook, the overall tablet market is expected to experience single digit y-o-y growth in 2023.

“As the festival season approaches, we foresee a surge in tablet acquisitions. The remarkable speed and minimal latency of 5G herald fresh prospects for tablet gaming,” said Kumari. Enthusiasts can partake in live multiplayer and augmented reality games, along with cloud gaming services, devoid of concerns about network lag or connectivity disruptions. The advent of foldables further bridges the chasm between conventional tablets, she added.