Approval for Vivimed to manufacture Favipiravir tablets

Vivimed Labs Limited, a Specialty Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals company, has announced it has received Government of India (Director General of Health Services) approval for manufacture and marketing of Favipiravir tablet of 200 mg & 400 mg under Vivimed’s own brand Favulous across India.

These are used for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of Covid-19. Favipiravir is one of the leading oral anti-viral treatment approved in various countries for the potential treatment of patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 disease.

Favipiravir makers on overdrive

Favipiravir registered highest sales in April 2021. Ramesh Krishnamurthy, CEO of Vivimed Labs Ltd, informed the BSE: “With huge spike in Covid-19 cases being reported daily in India, there is an urgent need to provide more treatment options to healthcare professionals. We are launching Favulous at a competitive price to make the drug accessible to more and more patients, thereby ensuring good health and reducing their financial burden. This is in line with Vivimed’s commitment to be at forefront in India’s fight against Covid-19.”

The company will work closely with the governments and medical community to ensure the availability of Favulous to patients across the country.