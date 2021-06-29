Aragen Life expands discovery research pact with Boehringer Ingelheim

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
Aragen Life Sciences (formerly GVK Bio), a contract research and development organisation headquartered in Hyderabad, has announced expansion of their discovery research agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim to accelerate the discovery pipeline of the latter.
This preferred partnership allows Boehringer Ingelheim, a leading research-driven pharmaceutical company, to incorporate several design elements, synthesise, profile, and then characterise a wide range of chemotypes against key targets of interest in swift optimisation cycles. The partnership also allows for the integrated upscaling of compounds for larger pre-clinical studies. Biology screening of appropriate chemical moieties to drive decision-making with speed and accuracy is also included in the partnership. Aragen will dedicate a sizeable portion of its campus in Hyderabad to support this alliance.
“We at Aragen believe that ‘In Every Molecule is the Possibility for Better Health’, and are excited about the opportunity to expand our partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim, a global leader in the discovery and development of novel medicines. Together, we look forward to advancing Boehringer Ingelheim’s innovative approaches into successful clinical outcomes that can have the potential to ultimately benefit patients,” Manni Kantipudi, CEO, Aragen, said in a statement.
Aragen Life Sciences, with a team of over 3,100 professionals, and through a network of sites around the world, provides discovery, development and manufacturing solutions for life sciences firms.
