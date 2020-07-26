ArcelorMittal, Essar tussle over Hazira port takes legal turn

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
The ongoing tussle between ArcelorMittal and Essar Group over ownership of the captive port at Hazira has taken a legal turn.
ArcelorMittal, through its Indian venture, has moved the Gujarat High Court claiming that the bulk terminal at Hazira was built for captive purpose to serve the steel plant it had acquired from the Essar group and the license should be transferred to it.
The court will have to take a decision on whether the port run by Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd (ETBL) at Hazira is a captive facility, following the acquisition of Essar Steel by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd (AMNS) for about ₹42,000 crore. Essar, on the other hand, says that the port was not part of the resolution process under which Essar Steel was sold to AMNS.
Earlier, AMNS had filed an application with Gujarat Maritime Board for transfer the licence in its name from Essar Bulk Terminal.
The jetty is a prime asset for AMNS to operate the 10-million-tonne-per-annum steel plant at Hazira. The company transports all the raw material from East to West Coast through the jetty.
When contacted, AMNS refused to comment.
Essar Ports denied the claim of AMNS that the terminal was part of the insolvency process.
An Essar Ports spokesperson said, “It is regrettable that Arcelor Mittal and Nippon Steel would pursue such a frivolous and legally untenable claim. ArcelorMittal has been doing this habitually but what is surprising to us is that Nippon Steel is also supporting such approach,” he said.
In fact, he said their claim is in violation of the signed agreements between the parties and is also in violation of the Supreme Court approved resolution plan submitted by them.
According to the approved resolution plan, AMNS has sought directions be given to the Gujarat Maritime Board and Essar Bulk Terminal for continuing port services at Hazira on the same terms and conditions.
“Their sole objective appears to be to profiteer unlawfully. We are confident that the judicial authorities will see through their malafides and deal with the petition accordingly,” added the Essar Ports spokesperson.
Incidentally, he said the total investment in the port has been around ₹3,200 crore and Essar Steel has invested just ₹1.30 crore.
Incidentally, Essar Port has applied to adopt the Gujarat Government’s new port policy that encourages fresh investments and increase in traffic through the sea coast.
Under the new policy, all port terminals with excess capacity will be allowed to service non-captive cargos provided they pay a royalty of ₹60-R₹100 per tonne against the current rate of ₹10-₹30 a tonne.
Almost 10 ports with excess capacity in Gujarat including HPCL-Mittal, Birla Copper, ISGEC, Gujarat State Fertilizer Corporation, Shree Cements, Digvijay Cements have applied to adopt the new port policy of the State government.
The additional revenue by way of wharfage and premium payments from Essar Bulk Terminal alone would be over ₹2,000 crore, he said.
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
SBI (₹191.9)Last week, after an initial gain, the stock of SBI began to move sideways. On Thursday, it ...
You can also link multiple bank accounts to your MF portfolios
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...