ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India’s EBITDA more than doubles to $551 million

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India reported that its EBITDA more than doubled in September quarter to $551 million, against $176 million logged in same period last year.
However, the EBITDA for the quarter under review was down nine per cent compared to $607 million logged in June quarter due to higher iron ore and energy prices.
Despite the second wave of Covid-induced lockdown impacting domestic demand, AMNS India was able to maintain robust production levels and utilise its coastal location to tap the export market, said the company.
As a result, crude steel production in Q3 increased to 1.9 million tonnes, against 1.8 mt Q2.
Sales were marginally higher at 1.76 mt, against 1.78 mt logged in same quarter last year.
Also read ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel starts operations at Odisha mine
Aditya Mittal, CEO of ArcelorMittal and Chairman of AM/NS India, said the financials were supported by strong price environment, resulting in the highest net income and lowest net debt since 2008.
“We have re-positioned our balance sheet, re-set ourselves for the transition to a low-carbon economy, we are growing strategically through high-quality, high-return projects and we are returning capital to shareholders,” he said.
Also read Essar Vs ArcelorMittal: Surat court allows AMNS to pay cargo handling charges as per 2020 exchange rate
The joint venture with Nippon Steel continued to perform strongly despite headwinds from higher energy prices and the pandemic. Steel production at Hazira rose further in the third-quarter and the joint venture is making good progress with its expansion and vertical integration plans, he added.
While the pandemic continues to introduce higher than normal levels of volatility across the world, the confidence in India’s domestic steel industry and long-term economic growth prospects remains intact, he said.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...