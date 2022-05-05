hamburger

Companies

ArcelorMittal Q1 net income jumps over 80% to $4.12 billion

PTI | New Delhi, May 05 | Updated on: May 05, 2022
Aditya Mittal, ArcelorMittal Chief Executive Officer

Aditya Mittal, ArcelorMittal Chief Executive Officer

The world's largest integrated steel and mining company follows January-December fiscal year

Global steel giant ArcelorMittal on Thursday posted 80.52 per cent growth in net income at $4,125 million (about ₹31,350 crore) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

It had posted a net income of $2,285 million for the year-ago quarter, the company said in a statement.

"ArcelorMittal recorded net income for 1Q 2022 of $4,125 million as compared to...a net income of $2,285 million for 1Q 2021," the Luxembourg-based firm said.

The world's largest integrated steel and mining company follows January-December fiscal year.

"Our first quarter performance was overshadowed by the war in Ukraine. Our focus has been on providing support to our 26,000 colleagues and their communities at a time of tragedy and hardship," Aditya Mittal, ArcelorMittal Chief Executive Officer, said.

Notwithstanding this backdrop, further aggravated by rising inflationary pressures across the world, ArcelorMittal produced a strong first quarter performance. This is testimony to the resilience of the company's business model, characterized by diversity of geography, product category and vertical integration, he said.

Published on May 05, 2022
ArcelorMittal
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you