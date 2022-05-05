ArcelorMittal Q1 net income jumps over 80% to $4.12 billion

Global steel giant ArcelorMittal on Thursday posted 80.52 per cent growth in net income at $4,125 million (about ₹31,350 crore) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

It had posted a net income of $2,285 million for the year-ago quarter, the company said in a statement.

The world's largest integrated steel and mining company follows January-December fiscal year.

"Our first quarter performance was overshadowed by the war in Ukraine. Our focus has been on providing support to our 26,000 colleagues and their communities at a time of tragedy and hardship," Aditya Mittal, ArcelorMittal Chief Executive Officer, said.

Notwithstanding this backdrop, further aggravated by rising inflationary pressures across the world, ArcelorMittal produced a strong first quarter performance. This is testimony to the resilience of the company's business model, characterized by diversity of geography, product category and vertical integration, he said.