ArcelorMittal/Nippon Steel India to expand its retail Hypermart outlets to 50

ArcelorMittal/Nippon Steel India plans to relaunch Hypermart — its retail outlets that largely serves MSME segment. The company also plans to expand the network to 50 from 18 outlets by the end of next year.
It has expanded Hypermart’s presence in key MSME hubs such as Hazira, Taloja, Mangaluru, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, and Bengaluru. It will soon expand to other MSME hubs such as Ahmedabad, Ludhiana and Jodhpur.
Hypermart contributes 20 per cent of AM/NS India’s revenues and this share is expected to rise to 30 per cent with the expansion of the Hypermart network.
Hypermart is an integrated platform for retail, trade and last-mile sales of steel grades for MSMEs across areas such as fabricators, engineering goods and auto components.
MSMEs also benefit from the platform’s customisation of orders and value-added products.
Hypermart offers new product lines, with improved ease, access and convenience.
Alain Legrix, Vice-President and Director-Marketing, AM/NS India, said the expansion will ensure improved proximity of quality steel and service to customers. MSMEs are the growth engines of the Indian economy and if quality steel is made available readily it will have a multiplier effect.
Ranjan Dhar, Chief Marketing Officer, AM/NS, said, “Our new product lines and customer initiatives designed to improve ease, access, and convenience for customers to efficiently source a wide range of products are new features in the Hypermart.
