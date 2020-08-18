Aries Group ties up with Allabout Innovations to provide Corona protection system for cinema audiences

Aimed at providing foolproof protection for cinema audiences, Dubai-based Aries Group has partnered with technology fostering firm Allabout Innovations (AI) in Kochi to launch cinema specific Corona protection system that can protect spectators from all kinds of bacteria and viruses.

Sohan Roy, the Founder, and CEO of Aries Group of Companies, said that AI has manufactured Wolf brand Ozone generators as well as Ion thrusters which will sanitise thoroughly the areas where it operates. While the Ozone generators are meant for enclosures such as studios and rooms, the AirMask ion thrusters are the perfect solution for big cinema halls.

“This innovation will definitely prove to be a cost-effective solution for theatre owners. With this technology, we are sure to bring back the cinema industry right back on track, providing viewers with a safe environment to enjoy cinema the way they used to,” Roy said.

Sujesh Sugunan, CEO, Allabout Innovations said AirMask, can discharge up to 25 million negative ions per cm3, which will bind with the positive ions of any Corona strains or any other harmful viruses present in the air and neutralise it. Wolf Air Mask, when placed in a theatre, will ensure that the air inside the hall is neutralised by killing the harmful bacteria and viruses within fractions of a second.

According to Roy, the cinema exhibition industry remains one of the few industries yet to get a nod to resume operations. However, theatres have suffered losses, taking the cinema industry to an all-time low. Shutting down theatres for an extended period is likely to cause damage to equipment installed, leading to further financial losses to owners.

Aries Group has taken up the marketing of the product. Air Mask is specially designed to be placed inside a cinema hall. The company is planning to launch 1,000 equipment in the first phase, he added.