ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd announces work order of Rs 76.16 crore

| Updated on October 24, 2019 Published on October 24, 2019

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd has announced that a work order of about ₹76.16 crore has been received from the Container Corporation of India. The order is for the construction of handling platforms, railway track, truck parking area, buildings and other ancillary facilities for IFFCO at MMLP Paradip. The order has been awarded in favour of one of its joint ventures — ARSS-BDPL. The company has to execute the contract within 60 days from the date of letter of acceptance. Shares of ARSS Infrastructure closed 4.8 per cent higher at ₹24.05 on the BSE.

