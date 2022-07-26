Arthmate’s NBFC arm inducts two industry veterans as independent directors

Arthmate, a fintech start-up, has appointed Dr Sutanu Behuria and Rajeev Rishi as independent directors on the board of Mamta Projects, the fintech's NBFC subsidiary.

Arthmate is a B2B embedded fintech platform that is focused on lending to customers and vendors of large digital companies, mainstay SMEs and neo-NBFCs. Using Arthmate’s plug-and-play platform, its lending partners can access a variety of services such as loan origination and management, risk engine and collections without having to set up any digital lending infrastructure at their end.

It has over 16 lakh customers, acquired 25 partners and disbursed over Rs 1,400 crore worth of credit profitably.

Ranjan Kant, co-founder, Arthmate, said both professionals inducted on the board bring in over eight decades of leadership experience in governance, public policy, finance and banking.

Behuria is an IAS officer from the 1976 batch, belonging to the Himachal Pradesh cadre, who has served in various Government departments, besides being a board member in over 25 public service undertakings.

"Mamta Projects (Arthmate) has an interesting ecosystem-driven model that allows them to precisely measure risk and lend to a large base of new-to-credit borrowers in India," said Behuria.

Rishi has spent over 40 years in leadership roles in the banking sector. In the last decade, he has held the position of Chief Managing Director at Central Bank of India, Chairman at the Indian Banks’ Association, and Executive Director of Indian Bank.

He was also a member of the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund Scheme 2014 of Reserve Bank of India.

"The company will gain from the rich and diverse experience of newly inducted board members,” said Kanwar Vivek, CEO, Mamta Projects.