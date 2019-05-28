Arun Sarin appointed to Ola Electric’s board

Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd has appointed Arun Sarin, former CEO of Vodafone Group Plc, as an independent director on its board. Sarin will be a mentor and advisor to Ola Electric on overall business strategy.

Speaking on his appointment, Sarin said: “Electric mobility at scale is the need of the hour, and can help us solve some of the world’s most complex problems like climate change, pollution, and over-dependence on non-renewables.”

“Ola Electric is pioneering the change by building an ecosystem that can help catalyse the adoption of electric vehicles globally. I look forward to working with Bhavish (Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO, Ola) and the team at Ola Electric, towards their bold vision for the future of mobility,” he added. A veteran in the telecom space, Sarin serves on the boards of Cisco Systems, Accenture, Charles Schwab and Ola’s parent company, ANI Technologies.

As the CEO of Vodafone Group Plc, he was the driving force behind the company’s expansion into emerging markets such as India, Turkey and Africa, and grew its data and internet businesses globally.

“I am very excited to welcome Arun on the board of Ola Electric. Over the years, his guidance and support have helped Ola grow as an organisation with a global perspective. Arun’s experience of building global businesses and his deep understanding of emerging markets and opportunities will be very valuable for us at Ola Electric in executing towards our mission,” said Bhavish Aggarwal.