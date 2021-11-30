Arvind challenges Gujarat HC order on closing effluent discharge connection

Following Gujarat High Court's order to close all the units discharging water effluent in the sewage lines of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the effluent discharge connection of about 141 units, including that of Arvind’s Ankur unit, have been disconnected.

"Ankur unit has requisite approvals from relevant authorities to discharge treated industrial effluent. The company has filed a petition in the High Court against such closure and next hearing is likely to take place on December 3, 2021," the company said in a stock exchange filing

"Revenue and EBIDTA of the Ankur unit which manufactures voiles and other fabric primarily sold in domestic market was ₹232 crore and ₹28 crore for FY20-21 which constituted 5 per cent and 6 per cent of the consolidated revenue and EBIDTA respectively. Efforts are being made to resume normalcy but given the uncertainty of the situation, it is difficult to ascertain the impact on the production/ operations at this point of time," it added