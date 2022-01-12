Ashok Leyland, Aidrivers ink pact for developing autonomous vehicle technology

Take charge, India
Leading truck and bus maker Ashok Leyland has entered into a collaboration with Aidrivers, which is focused on AI-enabled autonomous solutions across industrial mobility, for the development of AI (artificial intelligence)-enabled autonomous vehicles.
The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a long-term collaboration which will combine their specialist knowledge and experience to push forward together in this rapidly advancing field, according to a statement.
As part of the collaboration, Aidrivers will provide AI-enabled autonomous solutions and Ashok Leyland will provide vehicle platforms. The partners will work together to explore target markets and opportunities for cooperation.
“There are clear opportunities where the skills, resources, reputation and technical knowhow of both Aidrivers and Ashok Leyland can complement each other, particularly in meeting the needs of industry for a sustainable future,” Dr Rafiq Swash, founder and CEO of Aidrivers, said.
The agreement foresees the development of autonomous vehicles, industrial mobility equipment and other autonomous industrial automation solutions that can deliver significant value to fleet operators, logistics providers and others. In relation tospecific project opportunities, the MoU encompasses joint marketing and joint market access as appropriate.
Ashok Leyland has a well-established record as a pioneer in the commercial vehicle sector, having developed many concepts that have become industry benchmarks and norms over the years.
“We are proud of our reputation for innovation. We are delighted to be collaborating with Aidrivers and look forward to working together to create and develop the innovative autonomous solutions that will drive industry forward in the coming years,” said Dr N Saravanan, President and Chief Technology Officer of Ashok Leyland.
