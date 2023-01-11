Ashok Leyland Ltd., the country’s second-largest medium and heavy commercial vehicle maker, said it has embarked on developing products and solutions in the emerging mobility segments in order to be ready before the start of the mass adoption of such products.

“Our philosophy is to have the platforms ready—both engine and make—so that when the market takes off, all we can do is ramp up production instead of commencing the work then,” N Saravanan, Chief Technology Officer, Ashok Leyland Ltd, told businessline after unveiling the company’s new range of commercial vehicles in the alternative vehicle segment.

Potential for LNG and CNG

The company believes there is potential for CNG and LNG in the near term. Though there is a short-term blip due to the geopolitical situation, CNG will make sense if there is a small price difference with diesel. The state governments will also encourage CNG vehicles to cut down on pollution.

While it is clear that the bus segment will see electrification in a big way, there is also some traction in the ICV segment for electric models. But hydrogen fuel cells and hydro ICE may take a little longer. He said the hydrogen segment has to mature in terms of technology, systems, material handling, etc.

Hydrogen fuel cell technology is a lot more challenging than CNG technology. We may explore partnerships in the hydrogen segment, he added.

New launches

Ashok Leyland showcased seven products at the Auto Expo 2023 across the battery electric, fuel cell, hydrogen ICE, and natural gas segments.

The company’s fuel cell EV, hydrogen-ICE, and LNG vehicles are built on the AVTR Modular Vehicle Platform and incorporate the majority of the sub-aggregates from successfully running current diesel vehicles that are proven for performance.

It unveiled a 13.5-metre intercity CNG bus (4X2), described as the longest bus in the segment, This vehicle has 1,500 litres (255 kg) of CNG storage and promises a range of 1,000 km. It will also offer a 20 per cent higher passenger capacity with 36 berths, the highest in the segment.

Its Bada Dost Xpress, a mini passenger bus with a seating capacity for 12 people, will target both city and highway driving segments.