Ashok Leyland launches 8-wheel truck

Truck and bus maker Ashok Leyland has launched what it calls an “industry-first” eight-wheel truck — AVTR 2620.

A company statement says it is the first and only manufacturer in the country for a full range of trucks based on the lift axle technology, from GVW of 25.5 to 47.5T.

The new truck can be operated as a 25.5T (6x2) type with the lift axle down (offering payload close to a regular 6x2 MAV truck), and as a 4x2 truck (18.5T GVW) with the lift axle up (lower fuel and operating cost similar to 4x2) for a light load or partial load or empty return trip.

“AVTR 2620 with its unique lift axle configuration offers higher total cost of ownership (TCO) advantage to our customers operating in e-commerce, parcel and tanker,” said Sanjeev Kumar, Head-M&HCV, Ashok Leyland.

It is equipped with Ashok Leyland’s 200HP engine with iGen6 technology, which promises better fluid efficiency and a loading span of 24-32 ft. It will be available in the cowl and three cabin options: N Cab, U cab, and M cab. It comes bundled with digital solutions like i-Alert (advanced telematics), and remote diagnostics supported by 24x7 customer assistance, it said.