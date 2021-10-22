Asian Healthcare Foundation gets ₹2 crore CSR fund from Cyient

The Cyient Foundation, the CSR wing of the engineering and manufacturing solutions company Cyient Limited, has announced a contribution of ₹2 crore to the Asian Healthcare Foundation (AHF).

To be distributed over a period of four years, the grant will help the AHF develop “innovative healthcare solutions through its basic science and research facility associated with the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG)”.

The AHF is recognised as a ‘scientific and industrial research organisation’ by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, a Cyient statement said.