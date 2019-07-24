Asian Paints Q1 net profit rises 18 per cent to Rs 672.09 crore

Facts and figures
Asian Paints on Wednesday reported a 17.90 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 672.09 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 570.02 crore in the year-ago period.
The total income for the June 2019 quarter stood at Rs 5,204.19 crore, up 16.67 per cent, as against Rs 4,460.25 crore in June quarter of the previous year, Asian Paints said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
“The decorative business segment in India registered a high double-digit volume growth and delivered strong performance across regions,” Asian Paints managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) KBS Anand said.
The automotive coatings JV business was effected by the severe slowdown being witnessed in the automobile industry. Even the industrial coatings JV business was impacted by demand slowdown, Anand added.
Benign raw material prices, however, supported the margins for the entire coatings business, he said.
“In the international operations, key units like Egypt and Sri Lanka continued to witness challenging business conditions impacting the overall performance,” he added.
Shares of Asian Paints were trading 1.10 per cent higher at Rs 1,444 apiece on the BSE.
Ticket Agent: Person who works at the ticketing counter and who checks your bags onto the plane, gives you a ...
What challenges do pilots face during adverse weather conditions? Ashwini Phadnis sounds out people on the job ...
The housing sector blues are a cause for concern, but a Budget boost for affordable homes paves the way for ...
Big deals and digital growth have lifted the stock. But margin pressure could weigh on the stock
It was a muted June 2019 quarter for Reliance Industries (RIL) with consolidated profit growing just 7 per ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can sell the stock of Apollo Tyres at current levels. The stock has been ...
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...