Japanese sports performance brand ASICS has appointed Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor as the new brand ambassador for India. The actor will be endorsing the brand’s footwear and women’s sportswear segment.

“The association will also see ASICS India strengthen its market presence with a shared vision to promote a balanced and active lifestyle while ensuring style and comfort are not compromised,” the company said.

Shraddha Kapoor’s versatility as an actress perfectly complements ASICS India’s core philosophy of nurturing both the mind and body, making her an ideal fit for the brand.

Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South Asia, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Shraddha Kapoor as the new face of ASICS India. Her captivating performances and unwavering dedication to fitness perfectly align with our brand ethos. With a strong fan base and influential presence, she is the ideal ambassador to inspire and educate people about the importance of nurturing a healthy mind and body. This association will enhance our brand’s appeal and expand our reach across the country, fostering a holistic and active lifestyle.”

Kapoor added,” The growing awareness around the significance of physical and emotional well-being has made it essential for one and all to prioritise their overall health. I firmly believe that a healthy body nurtures a healthy mind, and it has always been my goal to share these values with my fans. Partnering with ASICS India, a brand that aligns perfectly with my beliefs. I look forward to this collaboration and doing some wonderful work with the team.”

ASICS operates 88 stores in India with an aim to provide quality sportswear and footwear to Indian consumers.