Assam Government requests Central Government to divest BPCL's stake in NRL to Oil India

Twesh Mishra New Delhi | Updated on January 23, 2020 Published on January 23, 2020

State seeks to buy 13 per cent more stake in NRL for ₹ 2,000 crore

The Assam Government has requested the Central Government to divest Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's stake in Numaligarh Refinery Limited to Oil India Limited.

According to official sources, the State government has also proposed to increase it's stake in NRL by 13 per cent for ₹ 2,000 crore.

"The State government has requested the Centre that all shares of BPCL in NRL be given to Oil India. The Assam Government is also ready to pay ₹ 2,000 crore if 13 per cent share is given to us," officials said.

This proposal was made at the sidelines of National Conclave on Emerging Opportunities in Natural Gas sector after the approval of the Assam state government.

