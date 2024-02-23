Aster Hospitals has chalked out a ₹1,000-crore expansion plan under which it would increase its bed capacity to 3,000 beds in two years.

The expansion would see it emerge as the largest hospital network in Kerala, and the country’s premier complete destination care, said Farhaan Yasin, Vice-President of Aster India.

The commissioning of the 350-bed Aster Hospital in Kasargod in 2025, and the 500-bed Aster Capital in Thiruvananthapuram in 2026, will mark key milestones in its expansion journey. The incorporation of 100 beds in Aster Medcity and Aster MIMS in Kannur, Kozhikode, and Kottakkal each, underscore the company’s dedication to meeting the growing healthcare needs of the region, he said, adding that there are also takeover plans in Tier-II cities.

Besides, the expansion plans would help create 5,000 new jobs in Kerala alone. Aster Hospitals employs 15,000 individuals across positions in the state, he said.

Aster Hospitals’ initiative to extend its reach to all districts of Kerala would ensure comprehensive healthcare coverage, including services such as digital healthcare, home care, Aster Labs, and Aster Pharmacy. Currently, the hospital has 175 laboratories and 86 pharmacies. Over the next two years, it plans to establish 250 laboratories and pharmacies, he added.

Dhanya Syamalan, Head of Operations-Aster Medcity, Kochi, said 10-15 per cent of the revenue comes from medical tourism initiatives; Aster Medcity had played a key role in transforming Kochi into a thriving Medical Tourism Hub, attracting patients from the Maldives and the GCC.

There are enquiries from African countries, Bangladesh and Afghanistan as well, but the absence of direct flight connectivity from these countries to Kochi is creating a hurdle, she said, adding that the authorities should take steps to ensure adequate air connectivity.

