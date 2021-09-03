AstraZeneca, EC settle vax-supply row, end litigation

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
AstraZeneca and the European Commission have settled a vaccine supply agreement to the region, the company said, ending litigation against it.
Having ironed out issues involving execution of an Advance Purchase Agreement for the delivery of its Covid vaccine, Vaxzevria, AZ said it now commits “to delivering 60 million doses of the vaccine by the end of the third quarter of 2021, 75 million by the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and 65 million by the end of the first quarter of 2022”. Member states will be provided with regular delivery schedules, and capped rebates will apply in the event of any delayed doses, it added.
Legal proceedings by the European Commission against AZ were had been initiated in Brussels on 21 April 21. 2021. Court hearings were scheduled for September-end.
Ruud Dobber, AZ Executive V-P (BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit), said they were committed to the manufacture of Vaxzevria for Europe “following the release for supply of more than 140 million doses to date at no profit”. He also indicated to working with the European Commission to support Covax, a World Health Organization-supported facility.
The development in Europe does not involve India’s Serum Institute, which makes and distributes the AZ-OxfordUniversity vaccine in India and low- and middle-income countries. However, exports from SII, too, have been a point of concern for Covax and GAVI, the vaccine alliance, which distributes these vaccines to several under-served regions.
Recently, WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan had told BusinessLine after her meeting with Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya that exports were expected to resume by October-November, once the supply situation in India was sufficient to meet domestic needs. India had stopped vaccine exports, as Covid-19 cases surged in the country earlier this year.
To date, AZ and its partners have supplied more than 1.1 billion doses of vaccine to over 170 countries; approximately two thirds have gone to LMICs, the company said.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
The stock of Delta Corp broke out of a critical resistance on Thursday, opening the door for further ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
As it rains, it is natural to turn to the epic writer whose verses bring home the monsoons and the plants in ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...