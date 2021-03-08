Atul Auto launches autorickshaws in CNG, LPG, petrol variants

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Three-wheeler major Atul Auto Limited on Monday announced the launch of a new next-generation CNG, LPG and Petrol autorickshaw model for Gujarat market.
“The RIK platform was conceived after an extensive research keeping in mind the customer requirements both for the domestic and international markets,” the company informed in a statement.
The supplies will begin from April 2021, for India and international markets.
The new model comes with features like international styled beige dashboard, semi digital instrument cluster, stepless entry, and first ever LED tail lamps.
For Return on Investment, company has offered its customers a scheme “Atulya Vishwas” thereby making an attractive value proposition in this space.
Also, the RIK CNG/LPG variant comes with a 36 months (unlimited km) super warranty, it added.
Niraj Chandra, Director, Atul Auto Limited, said, “Small CNG auto rickshaw segment was waiting for a stylish and trendy product since many years. The style-conscious customers prefer technology and style over traditional looks. We have introduced the RIK with a 360 degree approach, ensuring end-to-end solutions for the customers. By introducing RIK, we are sure to gain a good market share in 0.35-T 3 wheeler industry.”
The company’s turnover had touched ₹600 crore in fiscal 2019-20. It has a network of 120+ touch points in Gujarat matching the extensive CNG fuel network in the State.
J V Adhia, President - Finance, said, “Atul Auto Limited will strongly back RIK CNG/LPG at all locations with Khushbu Auto Finance (KAFL), the NBFC associate concern of AAL along with other retail finance partners.”
Atul Auto shares traded firm in the morning trades at ₹207.95, up over 5 per cent on BSE Monday.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Uzbekistan’s grandest city dazzles tourists with its history, architecture and food
It’s the birth anniversary of Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni, one of the great artists and ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...