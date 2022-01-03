Audi India doubles sales in 2021

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Monday said it sold 3,293 units in 2021, a 101 per cent growth compared to the previous year.
The uptick was propelled by the five electric cars – the Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55, Audi e-tron GT, Audi RS e-tron GT and the petrol powered Q-range, along with A-sedans, it said in a statement.
The Audi A4, A6, Q2, Q5 and Q8 remain volume sellers for the brand. The RS and S performance cars sustained strong demand and a good order bank for 2022, it said.
“At over 101 per cent, our sales have more than doubled compared to the last year. 2021 was a big year for us, with nine new models launched, and marking our entry into the Indian EV market with five electric car launches. We are currently the only brand to have five electric cars on offer," Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said.
On the retail front, not only did the company open a new showroom and workshops, but also doubled its pre-owned car facilities in 2021.
“This year is going to be another power-packed year for Audi India. We will continue to focus on our Strategy 2025 that focuses on Customer Centricity, Digitalization, Products and Network. With our promising portfolio of volume, performance and electric cars, we will continue to redefine luxury for our customers," he said.
"We will have the full strength of our models back in the country and are confident of a strong performance in the months ahead," Dhillon added.
