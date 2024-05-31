TheraNym, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, and an affiliate of CuraTeQ and MSD signed a Master Service Agreement (MSA) to enter contract manufacturing operations (CMO) for biologicals.
TheraNym will build the manufacturing facility, manufacture the products and supply to MSD. The facility will be set up at Borapatla village, Hathnoora Mandal, Medak District, Telangana.
The development was informed to the BSE by the Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma on Friday.
