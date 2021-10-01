Companies

Aurobindo Pharma Managing Director N Govindarajan resigns

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 01, 2021

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma on Friday said N Govindarajan has tendered his resignation as the managing director and a director on the company's board due to personal reasons.

"His resignation was considered and accepted by the board of directors in its meeting today. N Govindarajan will be relieved from the services of the company effective from the close of business on December 31, 2021," Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The board has also taken note of the appointment of S Damodharan as chief operating officer for the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) vertical, it added.

"The board has further taken note of the appointment of P Yugandhar as the chief executive officer of Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company focused on generic injectables and oncology business," Aurobindo Pharma said.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma on Friday closed at ₹717.25 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.21 per cent from its previous close.

Published on October 01, 2021

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
