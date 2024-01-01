MG Motor India on Monday said that it sold 56,902 units in the calendar year 2023, up 18 per cent over the previous year, registering the fourth consecutive year of growth for the company.

In December 2023, the company’s retail sales were recorded at 4,400 units, 13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth as compared with 3,899 units over December 2022, MG Motor India said in a statement.

“The company registered a growth rate of 18 per cent in the overall passenger vehicle (PV) segment, which is above the industry average of 8-9 per cent in the same sector. MG is now the second largest electric vehicle (EV) seller in the country with around 25 per cent of its total sales coming from EV models,” it said.

The manufacturer’s flagship EV, MG ZS, and the Comet have received positive response from EV buyers with around 20,000 units sold to date, it added.

Bajaj Auto sales

Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto said that it sold 1,58,370 units of two-wheelers in December, a jump of 26 per cent YoY as compared with 1,25,553 units in December 2022.

In exports too, the company recorded a growth of three per cent YoY to 1,24,631 units last month as compared with 1,21,499 units in the corresponding month previous year.

In the commercial vehicle segment, the company sold 32,549 units in the domestic market, a jump of 41 per cent YoY as compared with 23,030 units in December 2022.

However, exports of commercial vehicle declined by two per cent YoY to 11,256 units in December as compared with 11,432 units in December 2022.