Avadh Sugar and Energy has recommended a dividend of ₹10 per equity share of ₹10 for the year ended March 31, subject to shareholder approval.

Net profit in Q4FY23 stood at of ₹79.09 crore as compared to ₹51.35 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Net profit in FY23 plummeted to ₹100.23 crore from ₹12,440.93 in FY22.

Revenue from operations jumped 11 per cent to ₹846.21 crore in Q4FY23 (₹758.69 crore), while it rose by 1.98 per cent to ₹2,798.01 crore in FY23, from ₹2,743.65 crore in FY22.